Published September 14, 2021, in Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

SARAH MORGAN and Wyatt Feistner help raise the new cross on Spirit of Faith Church.

The Letcher Community Church held their first service in their newly remodeled church after 18 months of construction and COVID.

Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church, meanwhile, held their very first Rally Day, as well as installed a new cross on their building.

