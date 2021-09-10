Lady Blackhawks have great start to volleyball season

By:
Published September 10, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the SCW volleyball team traveled to Alexandria to take on the Hanson Beavers. The Lady Blackhawks swept them in three straight sets with scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-20. Leading the way for Sanborn Central/Woonsocket was Kenna Ochsner with nine kills, five digs, one block and one ace serve. Trista White helped out with eight kills, 16 digs and four ace serves, while Brooke Doering added eight kills, two blocks and five digs. Teya Moody put up 20 assists and 18 digs with three ace serves and one kill. Ellie Evans notched three digs, five ace serves and one kill, and Hannah Dickson registered 16 digs, two assists and two ace serves.

…Read on and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 13, 2021, 10:07 am
    Cloudy
    61°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 74%
    wind speed: 7 mph SE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 29, 2021 August 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 September 1, 2021 September 2, 2021 September 3, 2021 September 4, 2021
    September 5, 2021 September 6, 2021 September 7, 2021 September 8, 2021 September 9, 2021 September 10, 2021 September 11, 2021
    September 12, 2021 September 13, 2021 September 14, 2021 September 15, 2021 September 16, 2021 September 17, 2021 September 18, 2021
    September 19, 2021 September 20, 2021 September 21, 2021 September 22, 2021 September 23, 2021 September 24, 2021 September 25, 2021
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 