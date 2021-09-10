By: admin

Published September 10, 2021, in Sports

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the SCW volleyball team traveled to Alexandria to take on the Hanson Beavers. The Lady Blackhawks swept them in three straight sets with scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-20. Leading the way for Sanborn Central/Woonsocket was Kenna Ochsner with nine kills, five digs, one block and one ace serve. Trista White helped out with eight kills, 16 digs and four ace serves, while Brooke Doering added eight kills, two blocks and five digs. Teya Moody put up 20 assists and 18 digs with three ace serves and one kill. Ellie Evans notched three digs, five ace serves and one kill, and Hannah Dickson registered 16 digs, two assists and two ace serves.

