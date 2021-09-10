By: admin

Published September 10, 2021, in Sports

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (WWSSC) began play in the SESD on Friday night in Miller. The Miller/Highmore-Harrold (MHH) Rustlers came in with a 1-1 record and the Blackhawks were 0-1. The Blackhawks had difficulty finding the end zone early in the game but were able to control the game for a 26-0 victory.

The Blackhawks (1-1) continue conference play with Jim River in Forestburg on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Jim River comes into the game after a bye last week and with a 2-0 record, including wins over Flandreau and Baltic.

…Read details and see pictures of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!