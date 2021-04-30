Donald Druse

Woonsocket

By:
Published April 30, 2021, in Obituaries

Donald “Don” Dean Druse, 89, of Woonsocket, passed away on April 17, 2021, at his home.

Don was born June 26, 1931, to Floyd and Laura (Neelen) Druse in Mitchell and grew up on the farm southwest of Woonsocket.

He graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1949. He married Annie Smith at DeSmet in 1951. They lived in San Francisco, Calif., while he was in the marines and returned to Woonsocket, where he worked at the Farmers Union/Cenex for over 35 years.

Don and Annie had two children. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing and his garden.

Don is survived by his two children, Gary Druse of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and JoAnne (Steven) Druse-Recktenwald of Louisville, Ky.; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan (Donnie) Podhradsky of Pierre and Patsy Duguay of Cranesville, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

