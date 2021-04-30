By: admin

Published April 30, 2021, in Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Fuerst, 82, of Wolsey, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Weskota Manor Nursing Home in Wessington Springs.

His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Basham Funeral Chapel in Wessington Springs. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Bob Fuerst was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Tripp. He was born the 10th child in a family of 15 to Otto and Hilda (Schlenker) Fuerst. They lived in the rural area near Wessington Springs, Highmore, Alpena, and Forestburg before moving to Huron in 1950 when Bob was the age of 12. He attended rural schools until attending Jefferson Elementary and Huron High School. He attended one country school, Grant School, which he lived five miles from and would walk to and from. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and coon hunting. He enjoyed farm life in the Wolsey area.

Bob was married to Carol J. Oestreich on July 3, 1960, and later divorced in the mid-70s.

Bob is survived by his four children, Glenda K. Patridge, Robert O. Fuerst, Lloyd (Carrie) Fuerst and Veronica J. Smith; Melinda, daughter of Linda Matthews; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his siblings, Reinhold Fuerst, Helen Kihara, Lois Gascoigne, Bernice Corey and Marie Kirton.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and five brothers.