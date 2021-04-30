By: admin

Published April 30, 2021, in Obituaries

Alison Gail Davis, 31, of Billings, Mont., died on April 23, 2021, from ovarian cancer.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 28, at Apostles Evangelical Lutheran Church in Billings, Mont. Burial followed at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park in Billings, Mont. Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 27, at Apostles Evangelical Lutheran Church. A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron.

Alison was born on Feb. 9, 1990, in Huron to Denis and Diana (Hohbach) Slepikas. Growing up in Huron, Alison enjoyed working with her dad on the family farm. Alison was involved in many activities and projects, both in school and in the community. Alison attended South Dakota State University, graduating with a B.S. in Microbiology in 2012 and a B.S. in Medical Laboratory Science in 2014. It was at SDSU that she met Wesley Davis. They were married in October of 2014, and she moved to Billings, Mont. Alison worked as a Medical Lab Tech for Billings Clinic.

She loved helping people and working on fundraisers such as Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society. Her cancer diagnosis inspired the creation of a Relay for Life team in Billings. Bowling was her passion. She was artistic and a skilled crafter and quilter. She enjoyed planting flower gardens and growing vegetables. Alison loved music and played the flute, piano and hand chimes. She was involved in church. She adored her pet cats, Whiskers and Poppy, loved tent camping and enjoyed drive-in movies and movies in the park.

Alison is survived by her husband, Wesley; her parents, Denis and Diana of Huron; grandmother, Maudene Hohbach of Mitchell; grandmother, Marlene Slepikas of Huron; her aunts and uncles, including Doug (Penny) Hohbach of Letcher; and numerous cousins.

Alison was preceded in death by her grandfather, Buell Slepikas; grandfather, Donald Hohbach, and her aunt, Tricia Hohbach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the American Cancer Society for ovarian cancer research.