Donna Ohlrogge

Woonsocket

By:
Published April 30, 2021, in Obituaries

Donna Lee Ohlrogge, 84, of Woonsocket, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Eventide Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, May 7, from 5-7 p.m., with a praayer service at 6:30 p.m., at the Basham Funeral Home in Woonsocket. Rev. L. Scott Spiehs and Rev. Richard Weeman will officiate.

Donna was born April 2, 1937, to Melburne and Buela (Rush) Cummins in Kimball. She attended grade and high school there.

Donna married Ray Dean Ohlrogge on April 29, 1955. They lived in Pukwana for two years and then Chamberlain until December 1961. They then moved to Kimball, where Ray ran the Mobil Service Station until 1966. They then moved to Woonsocket where she worked as a bookkeeper for her husband until retirement in 1999.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Dennis (Yvonne) of Huron and Keith (Leslie) of Woonsocket; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and brothers, Gene and Richard.

