Published April 30, 2021

Mary A. Torgerson, 84, of New Underwood, formerly of Redfield, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Home in New Underwood.

Visitation will be Monday, May 3, from 5-7 p.m., at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield. Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at the Redfield United Methodist Church in Redfield.  Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian.  Pastor Melissa Rowenhorst will officiate. 

For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be live-streamed to the funeral home’s website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home (www.hykefuneralhome.com).

