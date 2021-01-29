Gregg Blankenship

Mitchell

By:
Published January 29, 2021, in Obituaries

Gregg Blankenship, 62 of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Avera McKenna Hospital in Sioux Falls.  

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation was Monday, Jan. 25, at Will Funeral Chapel.

Gregg was born in Mitchell to Richard and Bette Lou (Sharkey) Blankenship on Oct. 1, 1958. He attended school in Mitchell. He wrestled in high school, graduating in 1977. He was a construction worker and lived his entire life in Mitchell.  Gregg enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

Gregg is survived by his fiancé, Mary Harrington of Mitchell; many aunts and uncles, including Bonnie Arend of Woonsocket; his dog, Boogie; stepchildren, Tonya (Jeremy) Engels, Jesse Dicus, and Jason (Mercedes) Dicus; seven step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents. 

