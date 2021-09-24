Homecoming festivities have begun…

By:
Published September 24, 2021, in Headline News, School

The first day of Homecoming Week was designated as Medieval Monday at Woonsocket High School, Pajama Day at Woonsocket Elementary and Disney Day at Sanborn Central School. On Monday night both schools crowned their Homecoming Royalty to reign for the week. Congratulations to King Noah Wormstadt and Queen Hannah Dickson and Princess Brooke Doering and Prince Clay Olinger. 

See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

More pictures and a report on all the activities for the celebration will be in next week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal. We will have extra color pages for homecoming pictures again this year. If anyone would like to help sponsor the pages, please contact Carrie at the Journal office. 

