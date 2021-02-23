By: admin

Published February 23, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Woonsocket

On the weekend of Feb. 12 and 13, the Korkow Rodeo hosted their Fourth Annual Broncs and Bulls competition. Layton Zoss and Tanner Christian both competed in the Ride ‘Em Rank mini bull competition on Saturday night. Zoss won his age division and the event. He was awarded a belt buckle and a $285 cash prize for his championship win.

Mason Moody competed both Friday and Saturday nights. He made the short go on Friday night, but didn’t complete anything on Saturday night. Lawson Zoss competed in his first bull riding competition during the event. According to his mother, he didn’t make the whistle, but he sure had fun.

The Zoss boys are sons of Charlie and Christy Zoss of rural Forestburg. Christian is the son of Kristi Weber and Stuart Christian of Woonsocket, and Moody is the son of Perry and Tracy Moody of rural Letcher.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!