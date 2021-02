By: admin

Published February 19, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The final scene of “An Evening of Culture: Faith County II” is also the final scene of “Romeo and Juliet” performed by the Mineola Society for Cultural Recognition. Pictured on the floor of the stage are, left to right: Lisa Snedeker as Faye McFaye playing the nurse, Tom Fouberg as Bubba Bedford playing Romeo, Amanda Kilcoin playing Naomi Carson playing Juliet’s mother, Becky Portrament as Mildred Carson playing Juliet and Jordan VonEye as Luther Carson playing Benvolio; standing are Carrie Howard as RuthAnn Barnes playing the friar and Jack Davis as Delbert Fink playing a prince.

