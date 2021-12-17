By: admin

Published December 17, 2021, in Obituaries

LeRoy Ligtenberg, 87, of Rapid City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hospice House in Rapid City.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 13, at First Reformed Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

LeRoy was born in Corsica in 1934, the son of Fred and Jennie (Menning) Ligtenberg. He graduated from Corsica High School in 1952. He met his beloved wife, Corinne Korevaar in the summer of 1958, and they were married in Lynden, Wash., in 1959. They celebrated 62 years of marriage in June.

The couple made their home in South Dakota, where LeRoy worked at the Corsica Co-op. In 1963, they moved to Fedora, where he became manager of the Farmer’s Union Co-op. They transferred to Mitchell in 1971, and he managed Cenex in Mitchell until 1985. His final years of employment prior to retirement were with Triebwasser Accounting. Over the years, he enjoyed hunting, bowling, and golfing. Mitchell was their home for more than forty-seven years. LeRoy was an active and dedicated member of the First Reformed Church in Mitchell.

LeRoy worked hard throughout his life with enduring commitment to his family, church, work, and community. He always made time to quietly serve the needs of others around him.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Corinne; children, Marlys (David) Janisch of Eagan, Minn., Linda (Larry) Mader of Spearfish, Rhonda (Greg) Moen of Albert Lea, Minn., Renee (Kevin) Eggebraaten of Rapid City; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Arla (Don) Baker of Sioux Falls; and brother, Eugene (Leola) Ligtenberg of Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Jennie Ligtenberg; and grandsons, Mark and Matthew Janisch.