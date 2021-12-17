By: admin

Published December 17, 2021, in Obituaries

Phyllis Arhart, 85, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 13, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in Lane. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Phyllis Arlene Arhart was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Wessington Springs to Russell and Elsie (Nelson) Salmen. The family first resided north of White Lake, but in 1944 moved to the current Salmen family farm east of Wessington Springs. She was baptized into the Christian faith on June 1, 1936, at Underwood Methodist Church north of White Lake. She attended Griffith School through sixth grade, and then attended Lane High School, graduating in 1954.

After high school, Phyllis attended nurses training at the former Methodist Hospital in Mitchell and graduated as a registered nurse in 1957. She worked in surgery, and became a nurse anesthetist at Sioux Valley in Sioux Falls. She also continued to work night shifts at the Methodist hospital in Mitchell. In her later years, she worked at both the Wessington Springs and Miller hospitals.

On Nov. 25, 1960, Phyllis married LeRoy Arhart and moved six miles south of Alpena. Together they adopted Rodney LeRoy in 1966 and Susan Beth in 1968.

Phyllis was involved in many activities including gardening (vegetables and flowers), bird watching (and shooting black birds), camping, and sewing. She made quilts and other clothing items. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Grateful for having shared her life are her son, Rodney of Sioux Falls; daughter, Susan Anderson of Fergus Falls, Minn.; two grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Beverly Salmen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; grandson, Briggs Anderson; parents, Russell and Elsie; and brother, Wayne Salmen.