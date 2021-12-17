By: admin

Published December 17, 2021, in Obituaries

Jason E. Nurnberg, 47, of Forestburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.Â

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Sanborn County 4-H Building in Forestburg. Burial will follow at Silver Creek Cemetery, rural Forestburg. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at the Sanborn County 4-H Building with a prayer service at 8 p.m.

Jason Ernest Nurnberg was born on March 26, 1974, in Mitchell, to Doug and Elma (Hunter) Nurnberg. He was raised in the Forestburg area where he attended school through the first grade before attending school in Artesian where he graduated in 1992. Following high school, Jason attended Southwestern Technical College in Granite Falls, Minn. where he earned a degree in Robotics and Flexible Automation in 1994.

Jason began his working career shearing sheep and hoeing melons. He worked as a Maintenance/Automation Technician at several companies including Falcon Plastics, Twin City Die Castings, Hendrickson, and Graphic Packaging in Mitchell where he was employed at the time of his death.

He thoroughly enjoyed music; he was an avid guitar player and loved collecting Gibson guitars. For several years, he was a member of Scotty and the Melonheads which consisted of his brothers and a close friend. Jasonâ€™s love for the outdoors was infinite. His family and friends share countless memories hunting, fishing, and farming with him. He was a patient man who never had a lot to say, an excellent cook, and his smile and laugh were contagious.

He was a member of the Forestburg Lutheran Church.

Jason is survived by his mother, Elma of Forestburg; his three brothers, Russ (Kathy) Nurnberg of Watertown, Clint (Jeniffer) Nurnberg of Mitchell, and Scott Nurnberg of Forestburg; his nieces and nephews; one great-niece; two great-nephews; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doug; and one nephew, Blake.