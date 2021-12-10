By: admin

Published December 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Randall Herron, 71, of Letcher, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Letcher.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at the American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Randall Ray Herron was born Aug. 5, 1950, to Clifford and Evelyn (Stransky) Herron in Fedora. Randall enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War.

Randall had a passion for horses. He enjoyed breaking horses and working on the racehorse track in El Paso, Texas. He also enjoyed spending time in his garage, attending car races, having BBQs, watching old westerns, and spending time with family.

Randall is survived by his wife, Joanne of Letcher; daughter, Magan Herron of Hendricks, Minn.; sons, John Brian (Vicki) Herron of Howard, Kevin (Rebecca) Herron of Mitchell, Chad Herron of Madison, and Robert (Arnita) Williamson of Hattiesburg, Miss.; mother, Evelyn Herron of Mitchell; six grandchildren; three great-grandsons; siblings, Janice (Joe) Brtna and Valora Herron, all of Mitchell; and an uncle, two aunts, a niece and nephew, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marlana Herron; son, Brandon Herron; grandson, Anthony Herron; father, Clifford Herron; and his grandparents.