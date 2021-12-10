By: admin

Published December 10, 2021

Morris John Brosnan, 71, of Black Hawk, died on Nov. 26, 2021.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Our Lady of The Black Hills Catholic Church, with burial following at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Morris was born on Feb. 7, 1950, in Huron to Ray and Ileane Brosnan. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Woonsocket through eighth grade and then attended Woonsocket Public High School, graduating in 1968. After high school, Morris joined the South Dakota Air National Guard and worked as a jet engine mechanic for six years.

Morris married LaVonne Nelson on Dec. 20, 1969, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. They were married 52 years. To this union, they had two sons, Chad and Jesse.

Morris worked for the International Harvest dealer in Huron for three years. In 1975, he ventured out on his own, purchasing his first parcel of land and starting Morris Brosnan Used Farm Equipment. Over the next twenty-five years, he built a reputation of selling high quality, new and used John Deere farm equipment. He continued to purchase land and follow his passion of farming. In 1995, he accepted a manager position at Greenline Equipment, a John Deere dealership, in Miller. After three years, he was offered the regional manager position of four John Deere dealerships in Idaho. Morris and LaVonne lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, during this time. He received manager’s club honors for his district two out of the five years he was there.

In 2001, he returned to their farm in SD and spent his winters at their home in the Black Hills. He retired from farming in 2013. Morris continued to have a passion for tractors, restoring them and taking them to ride in various states. He coordinated with the radio station in Sturgis to form his own tractor ride in the Black Hills, which drew participants from several states. In 2017, Morris and LaVonne built a home in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. He loved the time he spent with his family. He loved going trail riding with LaVonne in their Polaris Razors. He was also involved with Mustang car events.

Morris is survived by his wife, LaVonne; two sons, Chad (Angela) of Rapid City and Jesse of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; five grandchildren; two aunts, Mary Ann Jackson of Lane and Delores Bogenreif of Cedarburg, Wis.; and one sister-in-law, Penny Magstadt of Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ileane Brosnan, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.