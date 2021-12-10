By: admin

Published December 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Phyllis “Phyl” Bernita Manke, 89, of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, after spending six years at Prairie View Healthcare in Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Forestburg Lutheran Church. Visitation was held an hour prior to the service. Burial was in the Silver Creek Cemetery, rural Forestburg.

Phyllis Bernita (Schwemle) Manke was born March 9, 1932, the oldest child of Carl and Blanche (Fouberg) Schwemle, at their home southwest of Forestburg. Phyl was a lifelong resident of Sanborn County.

Phyl was baptized, confirmed, and married at Forestburg Lutheran Church, where she was always an active member. She taught Sunday school, wrote and printed the newsletter, partook in women’s Bible study, quilting, and was the church secretary for several years, followed by 28 years as the church treasurer.

On June 10, 1956, Phyl married Clyde Manke, originally from Norwalk, Wis. They had three children and enjoyed taking family trips to visit family. In 1962, they bought the Schwemle Machine Shop, and Phyl worked as the bookkeeper. In 1966, the couple bought a used house and moved it to its current location near her childhood home and the Schwemle Machine Shop.

Reading, vegetable and flower gardening, lawn care, yearly oyster parties, and spending time raising her kids were at the heart of many of the most memorable moments in Phyl’s life. She was also a talented seamstress.

Phyl is survived by her children, Janet Manke of Forestburg, Joyce (Richard) Harker of Columbus, Ind., and Kevin Manke of Mitchell; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Don Schwemle of Forestburg and Dave Schwemle of Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Manke in 1991; her infant brother; and her sister, Clara Schmidt.