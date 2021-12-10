KEITH ROBBINS

Wessington Springs

By:
Published December 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Keith Robbins, 93, of Wessington Springs, passed away early Thursday morning Dec. 2, 2021, at the Avera Weskota Manor.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Burial was in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with military rites by the Wessington Springs American Legion Post 14. Visitation was Sunday at the Basham Funeral Home in Wessington Springs and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Keith was born to Frank and Roxie (Evans) Robbins on Aug. 9, 1928. He attended various country schools and graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1946. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy and served until July of 1948. His parents had moved to Oregon, so following his discharge, he attended barber school in Portland, Ore. He then returned to Wessington Springs to work as a barber.

On June 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to Marilyn “Jo” Easton. They were blessed with three daughters: Kay, Patricia and Nyla.  

In 1952, they started farming and farmed until 1994 when they moved to Wessington Springs.  After retirement he missed working with his cows and calves, but filled up his time with fishing, golfing, bowling, camping and playing cards.  He and Jo took several bus trips. 

Keith was an active member of Templeton Church, he served on the Anina Township school board, and served nine years as an ASCS County Committeeman.  He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Senior Citizens.

Keith loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandkids.  He cheered them on at many games and wrestling matches.

Keith is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Kay (Darwin) Reindl and Patricia, of Wessington Springs, and Nyla (Carl) Kappel of Woonsocket, eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers-in-law and their wives; four nephews; and one niece.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Levi and Harold; and a sister, Mary Setterstrom.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 10, 2021, 2:59 pm
    Flurries
    29°F
    real feel: 19°F
    humidity: 94%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 28, 2021 November 29, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 1, 2021 December 2, 2021 December 3, 2021 December 4, 2021
    December 5, 2021 December 6, 2021 December 7, 2021 December 8, 2021 December 9, 2021 December 10, 2021 December 11, 2021
    December 12, 2021 December 13, 2021 December 14, 2021 December 15, 2021 December 16, 2021 December 17, 2021 December 18, 2021
    December 19, 2021 December 20, 2021 December 21, 2021 December 22, 2021 December 23, 2021 December 24, 2021 December 25, 2021
    December 26, 2021 December 27, 2021 December 28, 2021 December 29, 2021 December 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 January 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 