By: admin

Published December 10, 2021, in Obituaries

Keith Robbins, 93, of Wessington Springs, passed away early Thursday morning Dec. 2, 2021, at the Avera Weskota Manor.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Burial was in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with military rites by the Wessington Springs American Legion Post 14. Visitation was Sunday at the Basham Funeral Home in Wessington Springs and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Keith was born to Frank and Roxie (Evans) Robbins on Aug. 9, 1928. He attended various country schools and graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1946. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy and served until July of 1948. His parents had moved to Oregon, so following his discharge, he attended barber school in Portland, Ore. He then returned to Wessington Springs to work as a barber.

On June 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to Marilyn “Jo” Easton. They were blessed with three daughters: Kay, Patricia and Nyla.

In 1952, they started farming and farmed until 1994 when they moved to Wessington Springs. After retirement he missed working with his cows and calves, but filled up his time with fishing, golfing, bowling, camping and playing cards. He and Jo took several bus trips.

Keith was an active member of Templeton Church, he served on the Anina Township school board, and served nine years as an ASCS County Committeeman. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and Senior Citizens.

Keith loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandkids. He cheered them on at many games and wrestling matches.

Keith is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Kay (Darwin) Reindl and Patricia, of Wessington Springs, and Nyla (Carl) Kappel of Woonsocket, eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers-in-law and their wives; four nephews; and one niece.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Levi and Harold; and a sister, Mary Setterstrom.