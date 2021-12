By: admin

Published December 3, 2021, in Obituaries

Randall Herron, 71, of Letcher, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Letcher.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at the American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.