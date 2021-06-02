By: admin

Published June 25, 2021, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve May 17th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The Board ordered meters for the town. Discussion was held on the Drinking Water Report. Everything looked good. Reports are hung up in CorTrust Bank and the community center. A copy was also sent back to the Drinking Water Program.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

Commercial Asphalt repaired the east end of Main Street.

Softball and baseball practice is starting at the ballpark. Water and electricity has been turned on.

K. Stach brought a WWI Plaque and asked the board if it could be hung in the community center. The Board approved it being hung up in the community center. K. Stach was going to work on getting it hung up.

The West Nile grant has been submitted.

New Business:

The Board went over the water sample report. Mayor Chada received the sample kit for the TTHM water sample. It will be done by the end of June.

Discussion was held on past due accounts. Letters have been sent out.

Appoint Municipal Officials:

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to elect Mark Chada as Mayor.

Mayor: Mark Chada;

Trustee: Sean Gromer;

Trustee: Angie Larson.

Discussion was held on getting some gravel for around the lake. Chada was going to contact Shefner on the cost to get a couple of loads.

Discussion was held on getting a load of sand for by the dock for a sitting area by the lake or helping with launching kayaks. Gromer was going to check on cost for a load of sand.

Discussion was held on looking at applying for a grant to purchase a new piece of playground equipment for Rossy Park.

Discussion was held on a nuisance complaint. A letter regarding the nuisance will be sent out.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the 2022 membership dues with District III.

Discussion was held on bathroom issues at Rossy Park. Board members are going to look at what it would cost for a septic tank system.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: QuickBooks – $425.99 – Update QuickBooks, Commercial Asphalt – $6,570.99 – Repairs on Main Street East End, JD Financial – $4,084.69 – Equipment Payment – Tractor and Accessories, Menards – $728.56 – Grounds – Supplies, C&B Equipment – $8.64 – Grounds – Repairs/Main, Davison Rural Water – $2,605.00 – Water Used, Angie Meier – $506.84 – Wages, Brooke King – $242.41 – Wages, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Wages, Sean Gromer – $1,399.10 – Wages (March-May), Miedema Sanitation – $811.80 – Dumpster Days, Milbank Winwater Co. – $1,678.24 – Water Meters, NorthWestern Energy – $919.78 – Utilities Electric (Rossy Park – $22.95, Community Center – $178.09, Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $473.13, Lift Station – $82.61, Water Valve – $10.93, Water Plant – $137.07), Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Quill – $864.63 – Office Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $372.77 – Advertising, Santel Communications – $235.33 – Phone and Internet (Office – Phone – $28.57, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Lift Station Phone – $46.09), Isaac Olson – $374.00 – Refund, David Enfield – $74.00 – Refund.

The next board meeting will be held on June 17th, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer