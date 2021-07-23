By: admin

Published July 23, 2021, in Obituaries

Michael “Mike” Herrlein, 54, of Mitchell, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, July 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was held Wednesday, July 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church with a scripture service. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Mike Herrlein was born to his parents, Carolyn (Smith) Reis and Donald Joseph Herrlein Sr., on Oct. 29, 1966. Mike grew up and later worked around cattle and crops throughout the years.

Mike attended Black Hills State University and the University of South Dakota attaining a business administration degree.

Mike married Tammie in September 2004. He most recently worked as a crop insurance agent.

Mike loved to have fun, camp, hunt (deer, pheasant, and waterfowl), fish and watch old western movies and Yellowstone with the boys. He was known for his quick wit and storytelling.

Mike is survived by his wife, Tammie; sons, Andrew, Jordan, and Conor; mother, Carolyn (Brad) Reis; brother, Joe Herrlein; sisters, Laura Herrlein, Koreena (Lance) Strande, Melissa (Darrin) Tillie, Holly (Jesse Turpin) Reis, and Amy (Brandan) Moe; and numerous nephews and nieces.