By: admin

Published July 23, 2021, in Obituaries

Kathleen Anderson, 88, of Mitchell, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 19, at Storla Lutheran Church in Storla. Burial was at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Storla. Visitation was Sunday, July 18, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Anna “Kathleen” (Olsen) Anderson was born on April 1, 1933. Kathleen was born at the home farm of her grandparents in Belford Township, the oldest child of LeRoy and Elizabeth (Woods) Olsen. She lived with her family in Palatine Township on the “Olsen homeplace” until moving with her parents to the “Wood’s homestead” in the spring of 1946.

Kathleen was baptized in the Lutheran faith by Rev. E.T. Lundy on April 30, 1933. She was a member of Victor Lutheran Congregation. On March 30, 1947, she was confirmed by Rev. Eldon Lyso. On Sept. 7, 1947, she became a member, by transfer, of Storla Lutheran Congregation. She was an active member of the congregation as a Sunday School and VBS teacher, and through her work with the Women of the Church. She served as secretary of Storla Lutheran Church and was honored for over 30 years of service.

Her grade school education was received at Hopper Consolidated, Peterson School, and she graduated from Elm Grove School, Aurora County, as an eighth grader. Kathleen attended Plankinton High School, graduating with the class of 1951.

On Sept. 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to Archie Lauvern Anderson at Storla Lutheran by Rev. O.M. Knudson. They purchased a farm four miles north of Storla in the spring of 1951 and worked side by side for 53 years, until Archie’s death in 2005. She also taught numerous neighborhood children how to play the piano.

On Nov. 18, 2005, Kathleen moved to Mitchell and lived there until her death.

She is survived by her four children, Loretta (LuRay) Asbenson of Prescott, Ariz., Rosalyn (Roger) Beck of Central City, Neb., Lynn (Jolene) Anderson of rural Letcher, and Jewel (Matt) Owens of Surprise, Ariz.; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one brother, Clyde (Donna) Olsen; one sister, Phyllis Niles; three sisters-in-law, Thelma Tastad, Corrine Larson, and Eldeen Stekl; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, parents-in-law, five brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law.