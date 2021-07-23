Kathleen Anderson

Mitchell

By:
Published July 23, 2021, in Obituaries

Kathleen Anderson, 88, of Mitchell, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. 

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 19, at Storla Lutheran Church in Storla. Burial was at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Storla. Visitation was Sunday, July 18, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Anna “Kathleen” (Olsen) Anderson was born on April 1, 1933. Kathleen was born at the home farm of her grandparents in Belford Township, the oldest child of LeRoy and Elizabeth (Woods) Olsen.  She lived with her family in Palatine Township on the “Olsen homeplace” until moving with her parents to the “Wood’s homestead” in the spring of 1946.

Kathleen was baptized in the Lutheran faith by Rev. E.T. Lundy on April 30, 1933. She was a member of Victor Lutheran Congregation. On March 30, 1947, she was confirmed by Rev. Eldon Lyso. On Sept. 7, 1947, she became a member, by transfer, of Storla Lutheran Congregation. She was an active member of the congregation as a Sunday School and VBS teacher, and through her work with the Women of the Church. She served as secretary of Storla Lutheran Church and was honored for over 30 years of service. 

Her grade school education was received at Hopper Consolidated, Peterson School, and she graduated from Elm Grove School, Aurora County, as an eighth grader. Kathleen attended Plankinton High School, graduating with the class of 1951.

On Sept. 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to Archie Lauvern Anderson at Storla Lutheran by Rev. O.M. Knudson. They purchased a farm four miles north of Storla in the spring of 1951 and worked side by side for 53 years, until Archie’s death in 2005. She also taught numerous neighborhood children how to play the piano.

On Nov. 18, 2005, Kathleen moved to Mitchell and lived there until her death.

She is survived by her four children, Loretta (LuRay) Asbenson of Prescott, Ariz., Rosalyn (Roger) Beck of Central City, Neb., Lynn (Jolene) Anderson of rural Letcher, and Jewel (Matt) Owens of Surprise, Ariz.; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one brother, Clyde (Donna) Olsen; one sister, Phyllis Niles; three sisters-in-law, Thelma Tastad, Corrine Larson, and Eldeen Stekl; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, parents-in-law, five brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 24, 2021, 8:16 am
    Sunny
    68°F
    real feel: 74°F
    humidity: 96%
    wind speed: 4 mph WSW
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 June 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 July 2, 2021 July 3, 2021
    July 4, 2021 July 5, 2021 July 6, 2021 July 7, 2021 July 8, 2021 July 9, 2021 July 10, 2021
    July 11, 2021 July 12, 2021 July 13, 2021 July 14, 2021 July 15, 2021 July 16, 2021 July 17, 2021
    July 18, 2021 July 19, 2021 July 20, 2021 July 21, 2021 July 22, 2021 July 23, 2021 July 24, 2021
    July 25, 2021 July 26, 2021 July 27, 2021 July 28, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 July 31, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 