Published July 16, 2021, in Obituaries

Shirley Hammrich, 90, of Mitchell, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 12, at Downtown First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial was at American Legion Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was on Sunday, July 11, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Funeral arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Shirley Mae Hammrich was born May 25, 1931, to Floyd and Hattie (Severson) Brookbank in Mitchell. Shirley attended Woonsocket Elementary and Mitchell High School. On Nov. 6, 1948, Shirley married Donald Allen, and later married Leonard Hammrich on Nov. 18, 1967.

In Shirley’s early years, she worked at Mitchell Hatchery candling eggs, J. C. Penney’s, Grigg’s and Pretty Things Plus. She later became the owner of Tobin’s Transfer and Storage, owner of the Depot building, and manager of the American Legion.

Shirley was a member of the Downtown First United Methodist Church, Exchange Club, and American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a Boy Scout Leader and Girl Scout Brownie Leader.

Shirley enjoyed cooking, decorating the windows at Tobin’s Transfer, vegetable canning and taking care of her yard and flower gardens. Shirley was chosen for the 2006 Mitchell Garden Club’s Yard of the Month.

She is survived by her children, Pat (Gil) Brown of Northlake, Texas, Ron (Lori) Allen of Sanger, Texas, Sandy (Mark) McKillop of Gillette, Wyo., and Mitzie (Brian) Johnson, Dan (Lori) Allen, Dave (Julie) Allen, Tim (Cindy) Allen, Becky (Kevin) Riggs, and Cindy (Gary) Bussmus, all of Mitchell; 28 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Barton of Las Vegas, Nev.; daughter-in-law, Sue Allen of Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hammrich; son, Ken Allen; and her parents.