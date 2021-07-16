By: admin

Marlin “Spike” Lewis Kruse, 85, passed away April 24, 2021, at Bonita Springs, Fla.

Services and burial with military were held on May 20, at Indian Town Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa.

Marlin was born on Sept. 12, 1936, to Albert and Gladys (Fritz) Kruse at Alpena and graduated from Lane High School in 1954 where he played basketball and ran in track and cross country. He was recruited to run track at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he held the mile run record for many years and was enlisted in their ROTC program. He graduated from USD in 1958 with an accounting degree and entered the US Navy in their Naval Supply Corps. During his career, he and his family traveled and lived in many places, including Italy, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Rhode Island, California and Hawaii. While in California, Marlin earned his master’s degree. Marlin retired from the US Navy as a Commander and went on to become President for Seacor, a defense contractor in New Jersey, from which he ultimately retired. After retiring, Marlin and his wife split their time between homes in Florida and New Jersey.

Marlin enjoyed running, golfing, walking, reading, creating stained glass art, traveling and playing the marble board game.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn of 59 years; two sons, Barry (Virva) Kruse of Downingtown, Pa., and Richard (Jamie) Kruse of Myerstown, Pa.; four grandchildren; sisters, Dorcas Sammon of Inkster, Mich., and Randee (Gary) Beigh of Woonsocket; brother, Paul (Julie) Kruse of New Ulm, Minn.; sister-in-law, Linda Kruse of Huron; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, June (Robert) Godfrey, Roxanne (Alfred) Brunsen, Keith Kruse and Shirley Jean Neitzel.