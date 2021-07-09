By: admin

Published July 9, 2021, in Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Speck, 95, of St. Lawrence, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Robert’s funeral services were held Tuesday, July 6, at Reck Funeral Home in Miller, with Tiffany Pape Hofer officiating. Burial followed at St. Placidus Cemetery in Duncan. Reck Funeral Home of Miller was entrusted with the arrangements.

Robert Willard Speck was born May 20, 1926, to August and Esther (Hall) Speck in Buffalo County. He attended school in Gann Valley and was drafted into the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War. After his return, he married Leona Mular on Aug. 23, 1955. To this union, four children were born. He worked as a mechanic all his life, also hauling hay commercially and farming.

Robert is survived by his wife, Leona; son, Robert A. Speck; daughters, Patricia (Robert) Moriarty and Susan Speck; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Mayer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his 10-week-old son, Gary; parents; sisters, Doris Thompson and Eleanor Thompson; and brothers, Marvin Speck and Donald Speck.