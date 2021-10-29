By: admin

Published October 29, 2021, in School

Sanborn Central acknowledged National School Lunch Week, Oct. 11-15. The theme for the week was “Wild About Lunch.”

On Monday, the students enjoyed watching “The Jungle Book” movie while eating their lunch. On Tuesday, some students received a prize for having the lucky tray marked with a sticker. Students were asked to bring a picture of their pet to display in the kitchen on Wednesday. On Thursday, the students were given rain forest pictures to color. The week of festivities ended on Friday with Mrs. Enfield, librarian, reading to the students. Students and staff could dress in Safari-themed clothing also.

