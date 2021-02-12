By: admin

Published February 12, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

In response to Bishop DeGrood’s vision for the Diocese of Lifelong Missionary Discipleship through God’s Love, the Diocese of Sioux Falls brought in a team of eight NET Missionaries to serve the Diocese this academic year. These missionaries are trained in the work of evangelization, leading small groups, putting on retreats, prayer ministry, worship, etc. The St. Wilfrid’s Youth Group grades seventh through 12th had the opportunity to spend a couple evenings with the NET team this past week.

