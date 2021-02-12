Modern Woodmen supports fundraiser for Sanborn County Ambulance

By:
Published February 12, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured above is Modern Woodmen of America Woonsocket Chapter Jeanette Luthi on right, presenting a check to Sanborn County Ambulance volunteers Gena Eagle, Marla Feistner, Jim VanDenHemel, Kathy Wingert, Sherryl Rankin, Gay Lynne Ames and David Swenson.

Modern Woodmen of America members in the Woonsocket area recently helped raise money for the Sanborn County Ambulance with a special fundraising event in January. Many know first-hand the importance and value of the Volunteer Sanborn County Ambulance team. In December, the Woonsocket Chapter of the Modern Woodmen of America became aware of the need for a washer and dryer for the Ambulance volunteers. In the past, any linens or blankets that the ambulance used were washed at Prairie View Healthcare Center. Because of COVID, this was no longer an option and the volunteers were washing them at home.  The Sanborn County Ambulance team had decided to pursue a project to purchase and install a washer and dryer at the Ambulance shed in Woonsocket so that all laundering could be completed there.

