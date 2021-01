By: admin

Published January 22, 2021, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of Candace Danek – Council Member – one three-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 29, 2021, and petitions may be filed with The City of Artesian Finance Officer, 41683 236th St., Fedora, SD between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. central standard time, not later than the 26th day of February, 2021.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Finance Officer