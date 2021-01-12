By: admin

Published January 22, 2021, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on January 12, 2021, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation was Shilo Peer.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Shilo Peer attended the council meeting with questions on property and water hookup. The minutes of the December 8, 2020 meeting were read, financial reports were read and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.

Old Business:

Fridley gave report on streets and lagoons.

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed billings and discussed delinquent bills.

Nuisance properties were discussed.

New Business:

Election date notice – April 13, 2021. Candi Danek’s term is up for re-election, three-year term.

Motion to approve the following by Danek, seconded by King: Regular city board meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Regular depository is CorTrust Bank, Artesian, S.D. Official publication – Sanborn Weekly Journal. Regular meeting attendance – $40.00 per meeting. Finance Officer Salary – $700.00 per month. Maintenance/Snow removal – $18.00 per hour. Sewer wage $18.00 per hour. Mileage – $0.485 per mile. $50.00 per hour tractor/wages snow removal. Lawn mowing at $50.00 per hour; motion carried.

The board reviewed the city equipment listing and volunteer Fireman listing. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to join Planning and Development District III; motion carried.

Discussion was held on marijuana sales. Board members will see what legislature decides as what is needed in the town ordinances.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member