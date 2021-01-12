Artesian Town Board proceedings

January 12, 2021

By:
Published January 22, 2021, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on January 12, 2021, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation was Shilo Peer.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Shilo Peer attended the council meeting with questions on property and water hookup. The minutes of the December 8, 2020 meeting were read, financial reports were read and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.  

Old Business: 

Fridley gave report on streets and lagoons.

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed billings and discussed delinquent bills. 

Nuisance properties were discussed.  

New Business:

Election date notice – April 13, 2021. Candi Danek’s term is up for re-election, three-year term.

Motion to approve the following by Danek, seconded by King: Regular city board meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Regular depository is CorTrust Bank, Artesian, S.D. Official publication – Sanborn Weekly Journal.  Regular meeting attendance – $40.00 per meeting. Finance Officer Salary – $700.00 per month. Maintenance/Snow removal – $18.00 per hour. Sewer wage $18.00 per hour. Mileage – $0.485 per mile. $50.00 per hour tractor/wages snow removal. Lawn mowing at $50.00 per hour; motion carried. 

The board reviewed the city equipment listing and volunteer Fireman listing. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to join Planning and Development District III; motion carried.

Discussion was held on marijuana sales. Board members will see what legislature decides as what is needed in the town ordinances. 

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian, 

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 23, 2021, 9:44 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    24°F
    real feel: 26°F
    humidity: 95%
    wind speed: 2 mph E
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    December 27, 2020 December 28, 2020 December 29, 2020 December 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 2, 2021
    January 3, 2021 January 4, 2021 January 5, 2021 January 6, 2021 January 7, 2021 January 8, 2021 January 9, 2021
    January 10, 2021 January 11, 2021 January 12, 2021 January 13, 2021 January 14, 2021 January 15, 2021 January 16, 2021
    January 17, 2021 January 18, 2021 January 19, 2021 January 20, 2021 January 21, 2021 January 22, 2021 January 23, 2021
    January 24, 2021 January 25, 2021 January 26, 2021 January 27, 2021 January 28, 2021 January 29, 2021 January 30, 2021
    January 31, 2021 February 1, 2021 February 2, 2021 February 3, 2021 February 4, 2021 February 5, 2021 February 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 