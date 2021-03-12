Pops and Pep Band Concert held

By:
Published March 12, 2021, in Headline News, School

On Monday, March 8, the Sanborn Central and Woonsocket bands united to put on a combined performance called the “Pops and Pep Band Concert.” Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, the pep band did not perform at the high school basketball games throughout the 2020-2021 season. To replace the missed pep band performances, which are usually part of a band student’s grade, Janae Hofer, the Sanborn Central and Woonsocket Schools shared band director, decided to schedule the Pops and Pep Band Concert. The concert featured all band students, fifth through 12th grade.

