Published October 8, 2021, in Obituaries

Robert “Bob” Siedschlaw passed away September 30th, 2021, at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan, Wyo., at age 76 after a long illness with dementia.

Bob was born June 23, 1945, in Huron, S.D. He grew up in Woonsocket, S.D., surrounded by his parents, Wenton and Betty Siedschlaw and five siblings. He was active in Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout Rank) and kept those principles throughout his life. He loved helping others whenever the opportunity arose. This act of servanthood was evidenced by his career in the Army National Guard, Sturgis Fire Department, Lawrence County Search and Rescue, Shriner Clown squad, Fraternal Order of Masons and as a longtime member of the Sturgis First United Methodist Church.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife of 54 years, Jill, and their two children and grandchildren, Jay and Jennifer (Abigail and Jacob) of Otsego, Minn., and Molly and Al Mason (Gillian, Karly and Quinn) of Sheridan, Wyo. Bob is survived by one brother, Kurt (Joni Tschetter) Siedschlaw; two sisters, Bonnie (Larry) Traetow of Fairmont, Minn., and Nancy (Lonnie) Nack of Aberdeen, S.D.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dick Siedschlaw; sisters, Mary Alice and Marjorie Siedschlaw; brother-in-law, Thomas Selland; nephew, Scott Siedschlaw; and nieces, Katie and Andrea Traetow.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family requests that you help another person the next time you see someone in need, don’t hesitate or be afraid of helping or serving. Bob would be honored to know you helped someone through his example. Don’t let those moments of opportunity pass you by, be the change you want to see in the world!

A Celebration of Life will be held at Sturgis First United Methodist Church and inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery with Military Honors tentatively set for June 25, 2022.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sheridan Funeral Home.