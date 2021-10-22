JANE KROG

Huron

By:
Published October 22, 2021, in Obituaries

Jane M. Krog, 70, died at home surrounded by family on Oct. 7, 2021, after a 14-month fight with esophageal cancer.  

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Horan and McConaty, 11150 E Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80014, and a reception will follow at the home of Melissa and Tim at 18134 E Amherst Dr, Aurora, CO 80013.

Jane was born July 22, 1951, in Huron to Joyce A Morrison and Harry Steichen. She was later adopted by Harold G. Krog in 1954. Jane grew up in Woonsocket. She lived in Sioux Falls for many years before moving to Denver, Colo., in 2004 to be close to her daughter. 

Jane worked in the banking industry as a Senior Plan Controller, Institutional Trust Services. She worked for Norwest and Wells Fargo Banks, and retired from TD Ameritrade in 2014. During her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. 

Jane is survived by her daughter, Melissa; son-in-law, Tim Lundgren; two grandchildren; sister, Mary E. Buchholz of Ellsworth, Kan.; brother, Harold G. (Jacqui) Krog Jr. of Orange Vale, Calif.; and nephews and a niece.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce A. and Harold G. Krog; and brother-in-law, Rodney Buchholz. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 24, 2021, 7:27 am
    Showers
    46°F
    real feel: 40°F
    humidity: 61%
    wind speed: 9 mph ESE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 26, 2021 September 27, 2021 September 28, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 2, 2021
    October 3, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 5, 2021 October 6, 2021 October 7, 2021 October 8, 2021 October 9, 2021
    October 10, 2021 October 11, 2021 October 12, 2021 October 13, 2021 October 14, 2021 October 15, 2021 October 16, 2021
    October 17, 2021 October 18, 2021 October 19, 2021 October 20, 2021 October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 23, 2021
    October 24, 2021 October 25, 2021 October 26, 2021 October 27, 2021 October 28, 2021 October 29, 2021 October 30, 2021
    October 31, 2021 November 1, 2021 November 2, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 4, 2021 November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 