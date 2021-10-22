By: admin

Published October 22, 2021, in Obituaries

Jane M. Krog, 70, died at home surrounded by family on Oct. 7, 2021, after a 14-month fight with esophageal cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Horan and McConaty, 11150 E Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO 80014, and a reception will follow at the home of Melissa and Tim at 18134 E Amherst Dr, Aurora, CO 80013.

Jane was born July 22, 1951, in Huron to Joyce A Morrison and Harry Steichen. She was later adopted by Harold G. Krog in 1954. Jane grew up in Woonsocket. She lived in Sioux Falls for many years before moving to Denver, Colo., in 2004 to be close to her daughter.

Jane worked in the banking industry as a Senior Plan Controller, Institutional Trust Services. She worked for Norwest and Wells Fargo Banks, and retired from TD Ameritrade in 2014. During her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Melissa; son-in-law, Tim Lundgren; two grandchildren; sister, Mary E. Buchholz of Ellsworth, Kan.; brother, Harold G. (Jacqui) Krog Jr. of Orange Vale, Calif.; and nephews and a niece.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce A. and Harold G. Krog; and brother-in-law, Rodney Buchholz.