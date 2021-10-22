By: admin

Published October 22, 2021, in Obituaries

Bill R. Zoss, 72, of Letcher, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Visitation was Friday, Oct. 15, at the Will Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Butler Cemetery in rural Letcher. Lunch followed at the Letcher Community Center.

Bill R. Zoss, son of Charley and Marjorie (Radenslaben) Zoss, was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Mitchell. He grew up on a farm north of Letcher and attended country school. Bill graduated from Forestburg High School. After his schooling, Bill served in the South Dakota National Guard for six years. At that time, he was also farming.

Bill married Betty Olson on April 5, 1969, in Forestburg. The couple made their home on a farm north of Letcher, where Bill farmed until the early 1990s. The farm was then passed onto his sons, who continued the operation. After farming, Bill established his own trucking company, Zoss Trucking. He specialized in hauling cattle and continued trucking until his passing.

Other than his wife, Betty, Bill’s second love was horses. He raised and sold quarter horses throughout the U.S. He had a special place in his heart for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bill loved spending time with them and going to all their activities.

Bill is survived by his wife, Betty Zoss of Letcher; their children, Scott (Stacy) Zoss of Letcher, Shelly (Barry) Selland of Forestburg, Steve Zoss of Forestburg, and Charles (Christy) Zoss of Forestburg; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Elmer (Tracey) Zoss of Alexandria and Mark Zoss of Stickney; a sister, Donna (Dean) Peterson of Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Marjorie Zoss; and two brothers, Terry Zoss and George Zoss.