Published December 31, 2021, in School

On Friday, Dec. 17, the food service staff at Sanborn Central School fed the K-12 students a Polar Express meal in celebration of the upcoming Christmas holiday. They served rustic lasagna rollups, steamed California blend, assorted fresh fruits, fresh garden bar, garlic toast, New York cheesecake and a hot chocolate bar. Each student was also sent back to class with a goodie bag that contained homemade caramel puff corn, a hot chocolate packet and a mint, courtesy of the Sanborn Central Booster Club.

