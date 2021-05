By: admin

Published May 21, 2021, in School

The following students were nominated for Student of the Fourth Quarter by the staff at Sanborn Central Middle School: sixth – Miley Adams, Layton Zoss, Cole Wilson, Riley Kneen; seventh – Cami Edwards, Aubrey Kropp, Clay Moody, Teagen Moody; eighth – Bryce Larson, Morgan Hoffman, Caleb Kneen, Evan Easton and Alex Schelske. “Star” student honors were awarded to Miley Adams, Clay Moody, and Evan Easton.

