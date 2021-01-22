By: admin

Published January 22, 2021, in Sports

On Friday, Jan. 8, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket boys and girls junior high basketball teams hosted Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Sanborn Central. The girls B-team played first and defeated MVP 25-1.

The SCW junior high girls’ A-team played next and came away with the win, 29-21.

After the two girls’ games, the SCW junior high boys played their two games. In the first game, the young Blackhawk boys defeated MVP 25-22.

In the second boys’ basketball game, the Blackhawks lost a hard-fought game against MVP with a score of 17-24.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the junior high girls and boys basketball teams had to travel to take on Kimball/White Lake. KWL didn’t have enough kids for two teams so the A-teams played a full game, and the B-teams played a partial game, so the younger players could get more experience with game play. The Blackhawk girls seventh/eighth grade A-team defeated KWL with a score 42-30. Lizzie Boschee led the team in scoring with 24 points.

The young Lady Blackhawks’ coach, Rob Baruth, is proud of how the girls are playing. The “girls continue to improve. They really get things done on the defensive end. That’s what is really getting them going each game. They really work well together,” said Coach Baruth. He added, “We will have a short break with the 281 tourney and then will be back in action on the 23rd in Kimball.”

The SCW junior high boys’ basketball team also played Kimball/White Lake. In their first game, the Blackhawk junior high boys won with a score of 38-25.

The junior high girls are traveling to Kimball for a Round Robin on Saturday, Jan. 23, then both the boys and girls play at home on Monday, Jan. 25 against Corsica/Stickney at Woonsocket.

