Published February 26, 2021, in Sports

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high girls basketball team completed their season with a busy February schedule and a lot of success.

On Feb. 1, the young Blackhawk girls traveled to Ethan to take on the Rustlers. The seventh-grade girls played first and won their game 35-14.

The eighth-grade girls team was up next against Ethan and also won their game with a score of 18-16.

On Feb. 5, the seventh-grade girls team traveled to Wolsey to take on the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. They played well together and won with a final score SCW 26, WW 5.

On Feb. 8, the SCW eighth grade team played the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs at Woonsocket. The Blackhawk girls had a strong showing and defeated the Chiefs, 34-17.

For the final game of the season, the SCW junior high girls traveled to James Valley Christian in Huron. It was a hard-fought game, but JVC handed the SCW girls their only loss in February with a final score SCW 24 and JVC 25.

