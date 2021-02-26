SCW JH girls basketball team wraps up successful season

By:
Published February 26, 2021, in Sports

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high girls basketball team completed their season with a busy February schedule and a lot of success. 

On Feb. 1, the young Blackhawk girls traveled to Ethan to take on the Rustlers. The seventh-grade girls played first and won their game 35-14.

The eighth-grade girls team was up next against Ethan and also won their game with a score of 18-16.

On Feb. 5, the seventh-grade girls team traveled to Wolsey to take on the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. They played well together and won with a final score SCW 26, WW 5.

On Feb. 8, the SCW eighth grade team played the Iroquois/Doland Chiefs at Woonsocket. The Blackhawk girls had a strong showing and defeated the Chiefs, 34-17.

For the final game of the season, the SCW junior high girls traveled to James Valley Christian in Huron. It was a hard-fought game, but JVC handed the SCW girls their only loss in February with a final score SCW 24 and JVC 25.   

…Read details about the games in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 1, 2021, 8:42 am
    Sunny
    15°F
    real feel: 10°F
    humidity: 77%
    wind speed: 7 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 