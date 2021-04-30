SCW track team travels to Mt. Vernon

By Corey Flatten

Published April 30, 2021, in Sports

By Corey Flatten

After 22 days off due to weather cancellations of meets, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket track team competed in the Greenway Relays in Mt. Vernon on April 23. The competition had 20 teams from all three classes represented and was the stiffest competition the Blackhawks will face all season. West Central came away with the boys’ title with 112.5 team points, and Canton finished with 99 points to claim the girls’ title. 

Many personal bests were made by Blackhawk athletes in individual events and relays. The team hopes to keep improving come Thursday when the team travels to Menno for the Erv Ptak Relays.

The following are top eight placings for SCW athletes:

Boys -14th, 10.5 points

400M Relay – fifth place, 48.85 (Braxton Gentles, Hayden Beigh, Brady Larson, Tryce Slykhuis);

1,600M Medley Relay – fifth place, 4:11.70 (Camden Jost, Brady Larson, Braxton Gentles, and Jeff Boschee);

1,600M – eighth place, 4:08.98 (Jeff Boschee, Carter Hitchcock, Clay Olinger, Camden Jost);

High Jump – eighth place, 5’ 2”, Jeff Boschee;

Triple Jump – eighth place, 35’ 9.5”, Cody Slykhuis.

Girls – 15th, six team points

400M – seventh place, 1:07.78, Elizabeth Boschee;

Triple Jump – fifth place, 31’ 4”, Trinity Boschee.

