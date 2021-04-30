By: admin

Published April 30, 2021, in Sports

The SCW junior high track team traveled to Bridgewater on Friday, April 23, for their first track meet of the season. Despite the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the young Blackhawks had a good day. The results are as follows:

Seventh grade boys

Third place: 400M relay (Dawson Baye-Larson, Grant Edwards, Tyler Brueske and Eli White), 200M hurdles – Tyler Brueske, 800M run – Tanner Christian, 1,600M relay (Dawson Baye-Larson, Eli White, Grant Edwards and Sam Baruth); fourth place – 800M relay (Tanner Christian, Oscar Anderson, Landon Jensen and Brenden Evans), Medley relay (Tyler Brueske, Landon Jensen, Grant Edwards and Eli White); fifth place – Triple jump – Oscar Anderson, 400M run – Tanner Christian; sixth place – 100M hurdles – Landon Jensen, 1,600M run – Sam Baruth, 200M dash – Dawson Baye-Larson, discus – Cordell Hines, shot – Cordell Hines and high jump – Dawson Baye-Larson;

Seventh grade girls

Fourth place: 400M dash – Kali Hofer, 1,600M relay (Kali Hofer, Kyla Terkildsen, Tori Hoffman and Addy Baruth), 400M relay (Tori Hoffman, Kyla Terkildsen, Kali Hofer and Cami Edwards); sixth place: 400M dash – Addy Baruth, shotput – Avery Miller, 800M run – Addy Baruth;

Eighth grade boys

Third place: high jump – Evan Easton; fourth place: 800M run – Payton Uecker, 800M relay (Evan Easton, Payton Uecker, Bryce Larson and Tyler Brueske), Medley relay (Bryce Larson, Grant Edwards, Payton Uecker and Evan Easton); fifth place: 100M hurdles – Evan Easton; sixth place: discus – Bryce Larson;

Eighth grade girls

Third place: 1,600M run – Emilie Lindgren; fourth place: 400M dash – Emilie Lindgren, Discus – Emilie Lindgren.

On Saturday, April 24, the junior high Blackhawks were in Mt. Vernon for a rescheduled meet. The weather conditions were much better, and the young SCW teams competed stronger and placed better at their second meet of the season. The results for that meet are as follows:

Seventh grade girls

First place: triple jump – Lizzie Boschee, Medley relay team, 400M dash – Lizzie Boschee; second place: 200M dash – Tori Hoffman; third place: 100M dash – Tori Hoffman, 1600M relay (Tori Hoffman, Cami Edwards, Addy Baruth and Kali Hofer); fourth place: high jump – Lizzie Boschee, 400M relay (Jalyn Grassel, Avery Miller, Sam Grosz and Cami Edwards); fifth place: shot put – Avery Miller, 200M dash – Cami Edwards; sixth place: 800M relay team (Jalyn Grassel, Kenzie Baruth, Sam Grosz and Avery Miller);

Seventh grade boys

Second place: 800M relay (Dawson Baye-Larson, Grant Edwards, Tyler Brueske and Eli White), 1,600M relay (Dawson Baye-Larson, Eli White, Grant Edwards and Tyler Brueske), Triple jump – Dawson Baye-Larson; third place: Discus – Sam Baruth, Triple jump – Oscar Anderson; fourth place: 400M relay (Landon Jensen, Oscar Anderson, Sam Baruth and Brenden Evans), 200M hurdles – Tyler Brueske, 1,600M run – Sam Baruth; fifth place: Medley relay (Oscar Anderson, Landon Jensen, Eli White and Sam Baruth); sixth place: 200M hurdles – Grant Edwards, 400M dash – Grant Edwards;

Eighth grade girls

Fourth place: 1,600M run – Emilie Lindgren, Discus – Emilie Lindgren; fifth place: 400M dash – Emilie Lindgren, Shotput – Emilie Lindgren;

Eighth grade boys

First place: Triple jump – Evan Easton, 200M hurdles – Tyson Eddy; second place: Medley relay (Payton Uecker, Bryce Larson, Evan Easton and Tyson Eddy), 800M relay (Payton Uecker, Bryce Larson, Evan Easton and Tyson Eddy), High jump – Tyson Eddy; third place: 200M hurdles – Evan Easton; sixth place: 800M run – Payton Uecker, Long jump – Payton Uecker, Discus – Bryce Larson.

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!