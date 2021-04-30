By: admin

Published April 30, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Sports

Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports recorded an amazing year in 2021, with over 20 new shooters, numerous county records set, and 54 shooters qualifying for the State Shoot in 125 events.

The Shooting Sports program offers multiple disciplines in guns and archery. The gun disciplines include BB Gun (BB), Air Pistol (AP), Air Rifle (AR), .22 CMP Rifle (22CMP), .22 3-Position Rifle (22-3P), .22 Pistol (22P). Archery disciplines include Compound Bow Without Sights (CWOS), Compound Without Sights with Release (CWOS-R), Compound With Sights (CWS), Compound With Sights with Release (CWS-R), Recurve Bow With Sights (RWS), Recurve Without Sights (RWOS), and Compound Open (C-Open).

In many of the disciplines there are different requirements, positions and/or shooting distances depending on the age level. An added dimension of challenge this year was a mask requirement for practice and competition. You’ll see that for many of our pictures we removed the mask for a minute.

Following are this year’s state-qualifying participants and their disciplines:

Beginner participants, ages 8-10, were Paige Anderson – BB, AP; Sury Bechen – BB; George Broer – BB, AP; Ty Burkel – BB; Wyatt Ettswold – BB; Camdyn Fink – BB, AP; Ramsey Fouberg – CWS-R; Levi Hinker – BB, AP, AR; Trevor Johnson – BB; Ethan McGuire – BB, AP; Carson Miller – BB; Memphis Moody – BB; Tanse Moody – BB, AP, AR, CWS-R, CWS; Baylee Rostyne – BB; Coletan St. John – BB, AP; SJ St. John – BB, AP; Shiloh Terkildsen – CWS; Kelly Wilson – BB, CWS-R;

Junior participants, ages 11-13, included: Alex Anderson – BB, AR; Shay Bechen – BB; Tyson Eddy – CWS-R, CWOS; Parker Ettswold – BB, AR; Hudson Fouberg – CWS-R; Eli Fry – BB, AP, AR, CWS-R; Rylan Grassel – CWS, CWS-R, CWOS-R; Whitney Hagman – CWS-R; Waverley Hagman – CWS-R; Samuel Hansen – BB, AP, AR; Riley Kneen – CWS-R, RWOS; Teagen Moody – AP, AR, CWS-R; Ian Octavo – AP; Camden Rassel – CWS-R, RWS; Shiloh Senska – AP, CWS-R; Kyla Terkildsen – CWS-R; Cole Wilson – BB, CWS-R;

Senior participants, ages 14-18, were: Devyn Brooks – BB, AR, 22-3P, CMP; Dilyn Brooks – BB, AR, 22-3P, CMP; Lane Burkel – BB, AP, AR; Lucas Christensen – BB; Carter Christian – CWS-R, CWOS-R, C-Open; Shania Cornelius – CWS-R; Ellie Evans – AP, CWS-R; Westin Hagman – CWS-R, C-Open; Zachary Jones – AP, AR, 22P; Caleb Kneen – CWS-R, RWOS; Harley Kneen – AP, 22P, CWS-R; Toby Kneen – AP, CWS-R; Megan Linke – BB; Haeleigh Mulder – AP; Emily Ohlrogge – AP, AR; Kenzee Schafer – AP, AR, 22P, 22CMP; Dana Schelske – BB, AP, AR, 22-3P, 22P, 22CMP; Alex Schelske – BB, AP, AR, 22-3P, 22P, 22CMP; Evan VonEye – CWS-R.

Also participating in Shooting Sports this year were Landon Hoffman, Tori Hoffman, Kahle Johnson, Brody Miiller, Isaiah Schultz, Jalyn Grassel, Lawson Zoss, Adalyn Tucker, Gavin Scofield, Sidney Salas, Sydney Richardson, Layton Zoss and Liam Terkildsen.

County Shoot placings were decided over the county match shoots from January through April. The top scores from the match shoots were used to determine the first, second and third place finishes for the county level. State Shoot was held April 23-25 in Ft. Pierre/Pierre.

Results from all events and the new records set will be published in the next couple of weeks.

…See photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!