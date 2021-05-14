By: admin

Published May 14, 2021, in Headline News, School

The best and brightest from the Class of 2021 were recognized for their academic achievements during their high school career, including Cassidy Slykhuis of Sanborn Central High School and Andrew Lindgren of Woonsocket High School.

Recently, Governor Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) honored students who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class, from the state’s public, private and tribal schools as part of the 31st Annual Academic Excellence Recognition event.

“Because of South Dakota’s bright young students, our future is very bright,” Governor Kristi Noem said. “Many of these academic high achievers will become our next generation of leaders.”

Students designated as their high school’s honoree(s) received a certificate, South Dakota pin and the opportunity to meet and have their photo taken with Governor Noem.

“As they embark on the next step in their lives, I want to take this opportunity to congratulate all of them, wish them the very best, and let them know that the entire state of South Dakota is very proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Governor Noem added.

ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany reiterated the Governor’s sentiment.

“This group of students have excelled in the classroom and beyond,” Pogany said. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to recognize their academic accomplishments and look forward to seeing them thrive as future leaders of this state.”

The event was sponsored by the School Administrators of South Dakota, South Dakota Board of Regents, South Dakota Education Association and Wellmark South Dakota.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact Tyler at tpickner@asbsd.org or at 605-773-8382 or 605-881-3791.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!