Published May 14, 2021, in School

A roomful of experts came to third grade to teach how to sew a project for the students’ mothers (or some special loved one) for Mother’s Day. The students drew a small picture and then traced it onto a piece of burlap. When sewing time came, each student joined one of our sewing volunteers to learn how to sew the pattern on the burlap. Mrs. Vickie Bruce then helped to finish the project by sewing a back onto the burlap to sew it into a small pillow. The third graders would like to send a big thank you to all of the volunteers who helped them learn the art of sewing.

