Thomas Haigh

Sioux Falls

By:
Published April 9, 2021, in Obituaries

Thomas J. Haigh, 50, of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Prairie View Healthcare Center at Woonsocket.

His funeral service was held Tuesday, April 6, at the Kuhler Funeral Home in Huron. Visitation was two-hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. The service was live-streamed on the Kuhler Funeral home website. 

Thomas “Tommy” Haigh was born Oct. 28, 1970, to Jack and Mary (Bartell) Haigh at Martin. Tommy lived in various places while growing up, including Martin, Rapid City, Wessington, Huron and Sioux Falls. He graduated from Huron High School in 1990. On Sept. 18, 1993, Tommy married Dixie Reetz. They lived most of the next 14.5 years in Sioux Falls. While in Sioux Falls, Tommy started his career in car sales. His final employment was with Billion Automotive of Sioux Falls.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Mary (Douglas) Horn of Huron; one brother, Bill (Lisa) Haigh of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters, Lori (Dale) Heller of Huron and Michele Haigh of Sioux Falls; many nieces and nephews; his ex-wife, Dixie Reetz; and his special friend, Shelley Knippling.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Jack Haigh; a brother, Jeffery in infancy; and his grandparents, Howard and Laura Haigh.

