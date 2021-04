By: admin

Published April 16, 2021, in Public Notices

Marcelyn (Marcy) Hinker, of Howard and formerly of Woonsocket, died of natural causes, March 30, 2020, in Casper, Wyo. Her sister and family were at her bedside. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Agatha Catholic Church in Howard. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.