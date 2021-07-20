On Tuesday, July 13, South Dakota’s U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson came to Woonsocket to present Vietnam Commemoration Pins to some of the Vietnam veterans from Sanborn County and the surrounding area. According to a representative from Johnson’s office, “Dusty has honored more than 100 South Dakota Vietnam Veterans with the Vietnam Commemoration Pin since last year. The Vietnam Commemoration Program is a partnership with the Department of Defense and Congress.”
Twelve veterans were honored at the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Sanborn County Courthouse last Tuesday.
Read about all those honored in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
Tweet