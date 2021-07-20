U.S. Representative Johnson honors Vietnam veterans

By:
Published July 20, 2021, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Pictured are U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson with the Vietnam Veterans he honored with a commemorative pin and a handshake of gratitude for their service during the Vietnam War.

On Tuesday, July 13, South Dakota’s U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson came to Woonsocket to present Vietnam Commemoration Pins to some of the Vietnam veterans from Sanborn County and the surrounding area. According to a representative from Johnson’s office, “Dusty has honored more than 100 South Dakota Vietnam Veterans with the Vietnam Commemoration Pin since last year. The Vietnam Commemoration Program is a partnership with the Department of Defense and Congress.” 

Twelve veterans were honored at the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Sanborn County Courthouse last Tuesday.

Read about all those honored in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

