Published July 16, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Gay Swenson, Community Club President, accepts a check from Woonsocket MW chapter members Jeanette Luthi, Pat Carsrud, April Larson and Tina Luthi.

The Woonsocket Community Club was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community by local Modern Woodmen of America members.

“Volunteers form the foundation of a strong community,” says Sarah May, local Modern Woodmen chapter financial representative. “Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero program gives us the chance to thank those who selflessly give their time to make the world a better place.”

