Published July 16, 2021, in Area News, Woonsocket

The Community Club purchased two new picnic tables for around the lake. They decided to dedicate one as a memorial to Don and Ann Druse for donating all of Don’s household belongings to the Club. On the other, the club put in their name, and Colleen Swenson donated the third new one.

You can see a picture of one of the donated tables in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!