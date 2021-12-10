By: admin

Published December 10, 2021, in School

The first quarter AR party for the elementary was held with a total of 59 students in grades second through sixth who met their reading goal for that quarter. Any first-grade student who reached the second-grade goal was invited to the party. There were 20 students for the first through third grade party. Grades fourth through sixth had their party two weeks later with 39 students for that party. It was nice being able to utilize the library with the new projector screen for both parties. Congratulations to all of them.

